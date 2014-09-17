BRIEF-CVS Health shares data on Gilead's Sovaldi

Sept 17 CVS Health:

* Says followed 1,965 patients who began Gilead's Sovaldi to treat hepatitis C during Dec 2013 - Aug 2014

* Found 8.1% of patients discontinued sovaldi during 12-week course, up 4-fold in discontinuation rates in clinical trials

* In contrast to rapid uptake observed initially, data shows downward trend in number of new starters of Sovaldi during May - August