BRIEF-CVS Health shares data on Gilead's Sovaldi

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 CVS Health:
* Says followed 1,965 patients who began Gilead's Sovaldi to treat hepatitis C during Dec 2013 - Aug 2014
* Found 8.1% of patients discontinued sovaldi during 12-week course, up 4-fold in discontinuation rates in clinical trials
* In contrast to rapid uptake observed initially, data shows downward trend in number of new starters of Sovaldi during May - August Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co