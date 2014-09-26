版本:
BRIEF-Caremark to pay $6 million to resolve False Claims Act case

Sept 26 CVS Health Corp : * U.S. Department of Justice says caremark to pay $6 million to resolve false

claims act allegations * Justice Department says caremark, now part of CVS Health Corp settles

charges stemming from alleged failure to reimburse medicaid for some

prescription drug costs * Justice Department says a whistleblower will receive $1.02 million plus

interest in connection with the caremark settlement
