版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 23:57 BJT

CVS' Caremark unit settles U.S. False Claims Act case

Sept 26 Caremark LLC, a unit of CVS Health Corp , will pay $6 million to settle U.S. allegations that it knowingly failed to reimburse Medicaid for prescription drug costs paid on behalf of Medicaid beneficiaries who were also eligible for drug benefits under private health plans it administered.

The settlement was announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice, and resolved allegations brought under the federal False Claims Act. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐