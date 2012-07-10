CWB offers Canadian farmers more cash for wheat up front

* CWB to lose grain monopoly Aug. 1
* Farmers cited cash-flow problems in pool system
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 10 CWB said on Tuesday
that it will offer farmers higher up-front payments for wheat
that they sell into its price pool, as the company formerly
known as the Canadian Wheat Board adjusts to open competition in
the No. 7 wheat growing country.
CWB will pay farmers 75 percent of expected final returns
through the pool - which is a system of averaging out prices
over a period of time - after delivery of spring wheat and
winter wheat to country elevators for 2012/13, up from 65
percent during previous years.
"Farmers want more of their pooled returns up front, so we
have taken steps to satisfy that need," said CWB Chief Executive
Ian White.
The Winnipeg-based company will use a combination of
government borrowing guarantees and its own risk-management
strategies, CWB said.
CWB's government-granted monopoly to market Western Canada's
wheat and barley for human consumption or export expires as of
Aug. 1, after Ottawa passed a law late last year that will open
competition for buying farmers' grain.
Some farmers who did not support the monopoly have long
complained that the CWB's pooling system delayed payment too
long, leaving a shortage of cash flow.
The Western Canadian marketing change will pit CWB against
grain handlers like Viterra Inc, Cargill Ltd
and Richardson International Limited, who control most of the
grain storage facilities in rural areas and at ports.
The 2012/13 crop marketing year runs from Aug. 1 to July 31.