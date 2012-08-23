UPDATE 1-CWB marketing canola, first new crop in 63 years

* Expects to start small in canola marketing
* Lacks canola-handling deals with biggest grain companies
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 23 Canadian grain
marketer CWB has started buying and selling canola, adding a new
crop to its offerings for the first time in 63 years, but high
prices and stiff competition are forcing the former Canadian
Wheat Board to keep its goals modest.
Manitoba-based CWB said on Thursday it would market the
oilseed, Canada's second-biggest crop after wheat, through a
pool - a system that pays farmers the average price for their
crop that CWB collects over a period of time.
Offering to pay farmers an average price with canola prices
near their highest levels in three years is a tough sell, CWB
Chief Executive Ian White admitted. But pooling some of the crop
allows a farmer to hedge the risk of a price crash, he said.
"We do anticipate we'll be relatively small in total canola,
but even a few percent of the total canola tonnage gives us a
good start and a substantial program," White told Reuters in an
interview.
Canadian farmers will harvest a record-large canola crop in
2012/13 of 15.4 million tonnes, along with 27 million tonnes of
all-wheat, the second-biggest wheat crop since 1996, Statistics
Canada said on Wednesday.
CWB has been unable so far to strike deals with the three
biggest Canadian grain handlers - Viterra Inc,
Richardson International Ltd and Cargill Ltd - to
accept delivery of farmers' canola on behalf of CWB, leaving
farmers just 42 delivery points.
CWB owns no crop-handling or processing facilities. The big
players, which also include Louis Dreyfus Corp,
control not only country elevators but also some of Canada's
largest canola-crushing plants.
"Canola is a crop we're easing our way into and at this
stage we're limited (in delivery options)," White said. "We do
recognize that it may not be possible with everyone given that
there is a reasonable amount of competition out there."
He said CWB had been buying canola from handlers and
processors and selling it, mainly to export markets, for about
two months.
The company has marketing offices in China and Japan, which
are major canola markets.
CWB also sells wheat, durum and barley through farmer pools,
and aims to control more than one-third of western Canada's
production of those crops.
CWB last added new crops to its marketings in 1949, when it
began buying and selling oats and barley. It gave up its
monopoly on marketing western wheat and barley on Aug. 1, after
the Conservative government passed a law late last year.
The company is under control of the Canadian government,
which is guaranteeing its borrowings for up to five years until
it is sold or develops a plan to be self-sustaining.