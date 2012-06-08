UPDATE 1-Walker & Dunlop to buy CWCapital for $220 mln

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
* CW Financial to become co's largest shareholder after deal
* CWCapital's CEO will take up senior leadership role at co
June 8 Walker & Dunlop Inc, which provides commercial real estate financial services, will buy lender CWCapital LLC for $220 million to increase its servicing portfolio.
CWCapital is a subsidiary of CW Financial Services LLC, which is wholly owned by asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC.
The purchase price will include $80 million in cash and about $140 million in Walker & Dunlop stock, the company said in a statement.
Walker & Dunlop originates and sells a range of multi-family and other commercial real estate financing products.
After the deal closes, CW Financial will become Walker & Dunlop's largest shareholder. Michael Berman, CEO of CWCapital, will take a senior leadership role at Walker & Dunlop.
The company said in May that its loan originations for the first quarter were $674.5 million, up 33 percent from a year ago.
Walker & Dunlop shares, which have lost about 11 percent of their value since the company reported results last month, closed at $11.26 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
