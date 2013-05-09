版本:
Cyan Inc shares open below IPO price

May 9 Shares of network operator Cyan Inc opened down 9 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $448 million.

The company's shares opened at $10.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The Petaluma, California-based company priced 8 million shares offering at $11 each, the mid-point of its planned price range.

