Google Docs warns customers about spam with malicious links

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it was investigating widespread reports about a spam campaign in which recipients received emails from known contacts that asked them to click on a link to review a Google Docs document.
"We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail," the company said on its Google Docs Twitter account. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.