Suspected hacking group leader pleads guilty

NEW YORK, March 6 The suspected leader of
the LulzSec hacker group has pleaded guilty to carrying out
cyber attacks on companies such as eBay Inc's PayPal
and MasterCard Inc, court papers unsealed on Tuesday
showed.
Hector Xavier Monsegur, known as "Sabu," was charged with 12
criminal counts of conspiracy to engage in computer hacking and
other crimes in court papers in Manhattan federal court.
The charges were filed via a criminal information, which
means the suspect has likely been cooperating with the
government.
LulzSec, an underground group also known as Lulz Security,
and fellow hacking group Anonymous have taken credit for
carrying out a number of high-profile hacking actions against
companies and institutions including the CIA, Britain's Serious
Organized Crime Agency, Japan's Sony Corp and Mexican
government websites.