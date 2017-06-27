版本:
Russia's Evraz says hit by cyber attack - RIA

MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday that its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack, RIA news agency reported, citing a Evraz representative.

A Evraz spokesman was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
