Russia's Evraz says hit by cyber attack - RIA

UPDATE 2-Alibaba spending $1 bln to raise stake in Southeast Asia's Lazada
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday that its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack, RIA news agency reported, citing a Evraz representative.
A Evraz spokesman was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
* Interpace Diagnostics announces national contract with Aetna
June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean seed business.