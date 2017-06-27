Germany's BSI says Petya malware used in cyber attacks

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
The agency did not name the companies affected, although German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post earlier said its systems in Ukraine had been affected.
BSI President Arne Schoenbohm said initial indications pointed to use of the Petya malware, which utilised the same weaknesses used in the WannaCry ransomware attack that caused global disruption in May.
BSI urged companies to report any computer security issues to authorities and to refuse any request for ransom payments. It also called for companies to take digital risks seriously and invest now in increased cyber security.
Schoenboehm said a software patch available from Microsoft could have prevented infections in many cases, although Petya also used an administrative tool in internal networks that attacked even systems that have been patched. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)