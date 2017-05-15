WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack

(Adds comment from FireEye, details on ransomware)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 15 Cyber security
researchers have found technical evidence they said could link
North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack
that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries
since Friday.
Symantec and Kaspersky Lab said on Monday that some
code in an earlier version of the WannaCry software had also
appeared in programs used by the Lazarus Group, which
researchers from many companies have identified as a North
Korea-run hacking operation.
"This is the best clue we have seen to date as to the
origins of WannaCry," Kaspersky Lab researcher Kurt Baumgartner
told Reuters.
Both firms said it was too early to tell whether North Korea
was involved in the attacks, based on the evidence that was
published on Twitter by Google security researcher Neel Mehta.
The attacks, which slowed on Monday, are among the
fastest-spreading extortion campaigns on record.
The research will be closely followed by law enforcement
agencies around the world, including Washington, where President
Donald Trump's homeland security adviser said on Monday that
both foreign nations and cyber criminals were possible culprits.
The two security firms said they needed to study the code
more and asked for others to help with the analysis. Hackers do
reuse code from other operations, so even copied lines fall well
short of proof.
U.S. and European security officials told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that it was too early to say who might be
behind the attacks, but they did not rule out North Korea as a
suspect.
FireEye Inc, another large cyber security firm,
said it was also investigating a possible link.
"The similarities we see between malware linked to that
group and WannaCry are not unique enough to be strongly
suggestive of a common operator," FireEye researcher John Miller
said.
The Lazarus hackers, acting for impoverished North Korea,
have been more brazen in pursuit of financial gain than others,
and have been blamed for the theft of $81 million from the
Bangladesh central bank, according to some cyber security firms.
The North Korean mission to the United Nations was not
immediately available for comment.
Regardless of the source of the attack, investors piled into
cyber security stocks on Monday, betting that governments and
corporations will spend more to upgrade their defenses.
SMALL PAYOUT
The perpetrators had raised less than $70,000 from users
paying to regain access to their computers, according to Trump
homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.
"We are not aware if payments have led to any data
recovery," Bossert said, adding that no U.S. federal government
systems had been affected.
WannaCry demanded ransoms starting at $300, in line with
many cyber extortion campaigns, which keep pricing low so more
victims will pay.
Still, some security experts said they were not sure if the
motive of WannaCry was primarily to make money, noting that
large cyber extortion campaigns typically generate millions of
dollars of revenue.
“I believe that this was spread for the purpose of causing
as much damage as possible,” said Matthew Hickey, a co-founder
of British cyber consulting firm Hacker House.
The countries most affected by WannaCry to date are Russia,
Taiwan, Ukraine and India, according to Czech security firm
Avast.
The number of infections has fallen dramatically since
Friday’s peak when more than 9,000 computers were being hit per
hour. Earlier on Monday, Chinese traffic police and schools
reported they had been targeted as the attack rolled into Asia
for the new work week, but no there were no major disruptions.
Authorities in Europe and the United States turned their
attention to preventing hackers from spreading new versions of
the virus.
Shares in firms that provide cyber security services rose
sharply, led by Israel's Cyren Ltd and U.S.-based
FireEye.
Cisco Systems closed up 2.3 percent and was the
second-biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as
investors focused more on opportunities that the attack
presented for technology firms than the risk it posed to
corporations.
Morgan Stanley, in upgrading the stock, said Cisco should
benefit from network spending driven by security needs.
POLITICAL TOPIC
Beyond the immediate need to shore up computer defenses, the
attack turned cyber security into a political topic in Europe
and the United States, including discussion of the role national
governments play.
In a blog post on Sunday, Microsoft Corp President
Brad Smith confirmed what researchers already widely concluded:
The attack made use of a hacking tool built by the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) that had leaked online in April.
He poured fuel on a long-running debate over how government
intelligence services should balance their desire to keep
software flaws secret - in order to conduct espionage and cyber
warfare - against sharing those flaws with technology companies
to better secure the internet.
On Monday, Bossert sought to distance the NSA from any
blame.
"This was not a tool developed by the NSA to hold ransom
data. This was a tool developed by culpable parties, potentially
criminals or foreign nation-states, that were put together in
such a way as to deliver phishing emails, put it into embedded
documents, and cause infection, encryption and locking," Bossert
said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting the technology's
link to the U.S. spy service, said it should be "discussed
immediately on a serious political level."
"Once they're let out of the lamp, genies of this kind,
especially those created by intelligence services, can later do
damage to their authors and creators," he said.
For a graphic on how the cyber attack spread, see: tmsnrt.rs/2qIUckv
