WRAPUP 4-Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code

* Attacks slow to a trickle, some seen in Canada
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to
hackers
* Researchers probe links to North Korea
WASHINGTON, May 16 Governments turned their
attention to a possible new wave of cyber threats on Tuesday
after the group that leaked U.S. hacking tools used to launch
the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack warned it would release
more malicious code.
The fast-spreading cyber extortion campaign, which has
infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide since Friday,
eased for second day on Tuesday, but the identity and motive of
its creators remain unknown.
The attack includes elements that belong to the U.S.
National Security Agency and were leaked online last month.
Shadow Brokers, the group that has taken credit for that
leak, threatened on Tuesday to release more recent code to
enable hackers to break into the world's most widely used
computers, software and phones.
A blog post written by the group promised from June to
release tools every month to anyone willing to pay for access to
some of the tech world's biggest commercial secrets.
It also threatened to dump data from banks using the SWIFT
international money transfer network and from Russian, Chinese,
Iranian or North Korean nuclear and missile programs. "More
details in June," it promised.
The spread of the WannaCry attack - which encrypts a user's
data and demands a "ransom" be paid electronically to free it up
again - slowed to a trickle on Tuesday, with few, isolated
examples being reported.
In Canada, the Universite de Montreal was hit, with 120 of
the French-language university’s 8,300 computers affected,
according to a university spokeswoman.
There were no new, major incidents in the United States.
Fewer than 10 U.S. organizations have reported attacks to the
Department of Homeland Security since Friday, a U.S. official
told reporters on Tuesday.
The attack has caused most damage in Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine
and India, according to Czech security firm Avast.
The United States likely avoided greater harm as the attack
targeted older versions of Microsoft Corp's Windows
operating system, and more U.S. users have licensed, up-to-date,
patched versions of the software, compared to other regions of
the world.
The Department of Homeland Security began an "aggressive
awareness campaign" to alert the tech industry to the importance
of installing the patch that Microsoft issued in March that
protected users from the vulnerability exploited by the attack,
a U.S. official working on the attack told Reuters.
Microsoft said on Tuesday it was aware of Shadow Brokers'
most recent claim and that its security teams monitor potential
threats in order to "help us prioritize and take appropriate
action."
Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said
earlier this week the WannaCry attack used elements stolen from
the NSA. The U.S. government has not commented directly on the
matter.
NORTH KOREA LINK PROBED
Cyber security researchers around the world have said they
have found evidence that could link North Korea with the
WannaCry cyber attack.
A researcher from South Korea's Hauri Labs said on Tuesday
their own findings matched those of Symantec and
Kaspersky Lab, who said on Monday that some code in an earlier
version of the WannaCry software had also appeared in programs
used by the Lazarus Group, identified by some researchers as a
North Korea-run hacking operation.
"It is similar to North Korea's backdoor malicious codes,"
said Simon Choi, a senior researcher with Hauri who has done
extensive research into North Korea's hacking capabilities and
advises South Korean police and National Intelligence Service.
Both Symantec and Kaspersky said it was too early to tell
whether North Korea was involved in the attacks, based on the
evidence that was published on Twitter by Google security
researcher Neel Mehta.
FireEye Inc, another large cyber security firm,
said it was also investigating, but it was cautious about
drawing a link to North Korea.
"The similarities we see between malware linked to that
group and WannaCry are not unique enough to be strongly
suggestive of a common operator," FireEye researcher John Miller
said.
U.S. and European security officials told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that it was too early to say who might be
behind the attacks, but they did not rule out North Korea as a
suspect.
The Lazarus hackers, acting for impoverished North Korea,
have been more brazen in their pursuit of financial gain than
others, and have been blamed for the theft of $81 million from
the Bangladesh central bank, according to some cyber security
firms. The United States accused it of being behind a cyber
attack on Sony Pictures in 2014.
North Korea has denied being behind the Sony and banking
attacks. North Korean officials were not immediately available
for comment and its state media has been quiet about the matter.
NO INFORMATION TO SHARE
In China, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
had no information to share, when asked about the origin of the
attack and whether North Korea might be connected.
Several Asian countries have been affected by the malware,
although the impact has not been as widespread as some had
feared.
In Malaysia, cyber security firm LE Global Services said it
identified 12 cases so far, including a large government-linked
corporation, a government-linked investment firm and an
insurance company. It did not name any of the entities.
"We may not see the real picture yet, as companies are not
mandated to disclose security breaches to authorities in
Malaysia," said LE Global CEO Fong Choong Fook.
"The real situation may be serious. In one of the cases, the
attack was traced back to early April."
Vietnam's state media said on Tuesday more than 200
computers had been affected, but one of the country's leading
anti virus companies, Bkav, later put the figure at 1,900.
Taiwan Power Co. said that nearly 800 of its
computers were affected, although these were used for
administration, not for systems involved in electricity
generation.
