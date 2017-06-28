WRAPUP 5-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business

(Adds that Maersk booking system back online, details on NSA
hacking tool, comments from cyber experts)
* Attack spread worldwide from Ukraine
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted
By Eric Auchard and Dustin Volz
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, June 28 A computer virus
wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it
spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai
to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in
Australia.
Risk-modeling firm Cyence said economic losses from this
week's attack and one last month from a virus dubbed WannaCry
would likely total $8 billion. That estimate highlights the
steep tolls businesses around the globe face from growth in
cyber attacks that knock critical computer networks offline.
"When systems are down and can't generate revenue, that
really gets the attention of executives and board members,"
said George Kurtz, chief executive of security software maker
CrowdStrike. "This has heightened awareness of the need for
resiliency and better security in networks."
The virus, which researchers are calling GoldenEye or Petya,
began its spread on Tuesday in Ukraine. It infected machines of
visitors to a local news site and computers downloading tainted
updates of a popular tax accounting package, according to
national police and cyber experts.
It shut down a cargo booking system at Danish shipping giant
A.P. Moller-Maersk, causing congestion at some of
the 76 ports around the world run by its APM Terminals
subsidiary..
Maersk said late on Wednesday that the system was back
online: "Booking confirmation will take a little longer than
usual but we are delighted to carry your cargo," it said via
Twitter.
U.S. delivery firm FedEx said its TNT Express division had
been significantly affected by the virus, which also wormed its
way into South America, affecting ports in Argentina operated by
China's Cofco.
The malicious code encrypted data on machines and demanded
victims $300 ransoms for recovery, similar to the extortion
tactic used in the global WannaCry ransomware attack in May.
Security experts said they believed that the goal was to
disrupt computer systems across Ukraine, not extortion, saying
the attack used powerful wiping software that made it impossible
to recover lost data.
"It was a wiper disguised as ransomware. They had no
intention of obtaining money from the attack," said Tom
Kellermann, chief executive of Strategic Cyber Ventures.
Brian Lord, a former official with Britain's Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) who is now managing director
at private security firm PGI Cyber, said he believed the
campaign was an "experiment" in using ransomware to cause
destruction.
"This starts to look like a state operating through a
proxy," he said.
ETERNAL BLUE
The malware appeared to leverage code known as "Eternal
Blue" believed to have been developed by the U.S. National
Security Agency.
Eternal Blue was part of a trove of hacking tools stolen
from the NSA and leaked online in April by a group that calls
itself Shadow Brokers, which security researchers believe is
linked to the Russian government.
That attack was noted by NSA critics, who say the agency
puts the public at risk by keeping information about software
vulnerabilities secret so that it can use them in cyber
operations.
U.S. Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat, on Wednesday
called for the NSA to immediately disclose any information it
may have about Eternal Blue that would help stop attacks.
“If the NSA has a kill switch for this new malware attack,
the NSA should deploy it now,” Lieu wrote in a letter to NSA
Director Mike Rogers.
The NSA did not respond to a request for comment and has not
publicly acknowledged that it developed the hacking tools leaked
by Shadow Brokers.
The target of the campaign appeared to be Ukraine, an enemy
of Russia that has suffered two cyber attacks on its power grid
that it has blamed on Moscow.
ESET, a Slovakian cyber-security software firm, said 80
percent of the infections detected among its global customer
base were in Ukraine, followed by Italy with about 10 percent.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Moscow of orchestrating cyber
attacks on its computer networks and infrastructure since Russia
annexed Crimea in 2014.
The Kremlin, which has consistently rejected the
accusations, said on Wednesday it had no information about the
origin of the attack, which also struck Russian companies
including oil giant Rosneft and a steelmaker.
"Unfounded blanket accusations will not solve this problem,"
said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Austria's government-backed Computer Emergency Response Team
(CERT) said "a small number" of international firms appeared to
be affected, with tens of thousands of computers taken down.
Microsoft, Cisco Systems Inc and Symantec Corp said
they believed the first infections occurred in Ukraine when
malware was transmitted to users of a tax software program.
Russian security firm Kaspersky said a news site for the
Ukraine city of Bakhumut was also hacked and used to distribute
the ransomware.
A number of the victims were international firms with have
operations in Ukraine.
They include French construction materials company Saint
Gobain, BNP Paribas Real Estate, and
Mondelez International Inc, which owns Cadbury
chocolate.
Production at the Cadbury factory on the Australian island
state of Tasmania ground to a halt late on Tuesday after
computer systems went down.
