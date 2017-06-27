Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country

NEW DELHI, June 27 India's cyber security agency
has yet to receive any reports of a latest ransomware attack
hitting computers there, its boss told Reuters on Tuesday, after
a Swiss government agency identified India as one of the main
victims.
Sanjay Bahl of the New Delhi-based Computer Emergency
Response Team said he was monitoring the situation.
Spokespeople for top companies such as Amazon India, Infosys
, Tata Consultancy Services, Flipkart and Ola
said their systems were unaffected.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)