版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 00:29 BJT

Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country

NEW DELHI, June 27 India's cyber security agency has yet to receive any reports of a latest ransomware attack hitting computers there, its boss told Reuters on Tuesday, after a Swiss government agency identified India as one of the main victims.

Sanjay Bahl of the New Delhi-based Computer Emergency Response Team said he was monitoring the situation.

Spokespeople for top companies such as Amazon India, Infosys , Tata Consultancy Services, Flipkart and Ola said their systems were unaffected. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐