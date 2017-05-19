REFILE-Companies use kidnap insurance to guard against ransomware attacks

(Amends wording on AIG in penultimate paragraph)
* Cyber insurance not used much outside U.S.
* Ransomware attacks rose 36 pct in 2016 -Symantec
* Kidnap & ransom insurance may have lower pay-out limits
By Suzanne Barlyn and Carolyn Cohn
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber
insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and
extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses
caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.
Cyber insurance can be expensive to buy and is not widely
used outside the United States, with one insurer previously
describing the cost as $100,000 for $10 million in data breach
insurance.
Some companies do not even consider it because they do not
think they are targets.
The kidnap policies, known as K&R coverage, are typically
used by multinational companies looking to protect their staff
in areas where violence related to oil and mining operations is
common, such as parts of Africa and Latin America.
Companies could also tap them to cover losses following the
WannaCry attack, which used malicious software, known as
ransomware, to lock up more than 200,000 computers in more than
150 countries, and demand payments to free them up.
Pay-outs on K&R for ransomware attacks may be lower and the
policies less suitable than those offered by traditional cyber
insurance, insurers say.
"There will be some creative forensic lawyers who will be
looking at policies," said Patrick Gage, chief underwriting
officer at CNA Hardy, a specialist commercial insurer, in
London.
He added, however, that given that K&R policies are geared
towards a threat to lives, "our absolute preference is that
people buy specific cover, rather than relying on insurance
coverage that is not specific".
American International Group Inc, Hiscox Ltd
and the Travelers Companies Inc have been receiving
ransomware claims from some customers with K&R policies as
ransomware attacks become more common, the companies said.
The insurers declined to comment on total claims, citing
confidentiality and client security concerns.
"We are seeing claims (over the past 18 months) but not a
huge uptick," a Hiscox spokeswoman said. "These are within
expectations and entirely manageable."
She declined to say whether the firm had seen any such
claims from the WannaCry attacks though Tom Harvey, an expert in
cyber risk management at catastrophe modelling firm RMS, said
"insurers with kidnap and ransom books will want to look closely
at their policy wordings to see whether they are exposed."
A sharp rise in ransomware attacks in the past 18 months has
driven companies to use K&R policies to cover some of their
damages if they do not have direct cyber coverage or cannot meet
initial cyber policy deductible costs, insurers said.
Symantec Corp,, a cyber security firm based in
Mountain View in California, observed over 460,000 ransomware
attempts in 2016, up 36 percent from 2015, the company said. The
average payment demand ballooned from $294 to $1,077, a 266
percent increase.
But as the threat mounts, K&R insurers are at risk from
steeper claims than they had anticipated. They are responding by
making changes to their policies, which were not designed around
ransomware, insurance brokers said.
MORE DAMAGING THEN KIDNAPPING
Most of the computers affected by WannaCry were outside the
United States, where companies have been slow to buy cyber
insurance. Nearly 90 percent of the world's annual cyber
insurance premium of $2.5-3 billion comes from the U.S. market,
according to insurance broker Aon Plc.
Global companies typically buy K&R policies without
ransomware in mind. But instances of high-tech hacks and online
ransom demands can hit a company’s business more than an
executive being held hostage.
"If your CFO (chief financial officer) gets kidnapped, the
company is going to continue to function," said Bob Parisi,
cyber product leader for insurance broker Marsh, a subsidiary of
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
"If you get a piece of malware in the system, you might have
two factories that stop working. The actual damage is probably
greater."
The K&R policies, which typically do not have deductibles,
cover the ransom payments as well as crisis response services,
including getting in touch with criminal and regulatory
authorities, said Kevin Kalinich, global head of Aon's cyber
risk practice.
Still, K&R policies may provide only a quick fix since they
were not designed for ransomware. Companies can add coverage for
business interruption, but the upper limits for pay-outs are
usually lower than for a cyber policy, insurers say.
K&R insurers have been adapting to ransomware-related claims
- some are modernizing coverage by setting up Bitcoin accounts
for clients to speed up ransom payments, brokers said.
But insurers are mindful of their own risks.
Some have added deductibles, said Anthony Dagostino, head of
global cyber risk at Willis Towers Watson PLC advisory
and brokerage.
AIG has reduced business interruption coverage for K&R
policies to a $1 million maximum for cyber extortion events.
"Insurers didn't anticipate there would be this much
ransomware activity," said Tracie Grella, global head of cyber
risk insurance at AIG.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Timothy Heritage)