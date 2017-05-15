版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 11:07 BJT

Japan's Suga: No concern about damage from global cyber attack

TOKYO May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.

Ransomware targeting computers running Microsoft Corp software disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools worldwide. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐