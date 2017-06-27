UPDATE 3-Maersk says global IT breakdown caused by cyber attack

(Adds Petya cyber-attack, new Maersk quote)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
COPENHAGEN, June 27 Shipping giant A.P.
Moller-Maersk, which handles one out of seven
containers shipped globally, said the Petya cyber attack had
caused outages at its computer systems across the world on
Tuesday.
The attack came as computer servers across Europe and in
India were hit by a major ransomware attack.
"Global cyber-attack Petya is affecting multiple
businesses," Maersk said on Twitter.
The breakdown affected all business units at Maersk,
including container shipping, port and tug boat operations, oil
and gas production, drilling services, and oil tankers, the
company said.
The IT breakdown could extend across the company's global
operations, a spokeswoman said, but could not say how Maersk's
operations were impacted.
With a fleet of more than 600 container vessels, Maersk is
the world's biggest shipping company with a market share of
around 16 percent. The company handles around 25 percent of all
containers shipped on the key Asia-Europe route.
Maersk's port operator APM Terminals was also hit, with
Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond reporting that 17 shipping
container terminals run by APM Terminals had been hacked,
including two in Rotterdam and 15 in other parts of the world.
The RTV report said computers were infected by ransomware
that encrypted hard drives at APM Terminals.
The container shipping industry has lagged some other
sectors in bringing more of its processes online.
However, in a digital push Maersk says it is committed to
automating its systems to drive efficiency and cut costs,
although there is still a huge amount of paperwork slowing down
the handling and tracking of containers.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday
its servers had been hit by a large-scale cyber attack, but its
oil production was unaffected.
Ukraine's central bank also said a number of Ukrainian
commercial banks and state and private companies had been hit by
cyber attacks via an "unknown virus".
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jason Neely
and Susan Fenton)