UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays

* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber
attack
* Maersk Line having to take new orders manually
* Port operations from Mumbai to Los Angeles disrupted
(Adds material from Rotterdam)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, June 28 The Danish owner of the
world's largest container shipper Maersk Line, said its computer
systems were among those hit by the global Petya cyber attack,
causing it problems processing orders and delaying cargoes.
A.P. Moller-Maersk said the cyber extortion,
which has disrupted businesses around the globe, has also led to
congestion at some of the 76 ports run by its APM Terminals
unit, including in the United States, India, Spain and the
Netherlands.
"It will have an impact on vessels or cargo that loaded
yesterday, today and maybe also tomorrow," Maersk Line Chief
Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc told Reuters on Wednesday.
Due to limited access to some of its computer systems,
Maersk, which handles one out of seven containers shipped
worldwide, also has problems processing orders taken just before
the breakdown, Clerc said.
When the attack began, on Tuesday afternoon in Europe,
Maersk decided to take down a number of systems as a precaution.
The company is working on a technical recovery plan, Clerc said.
For now, Maersk is using alternative channels to take
orders manually and to communicate with customers, he said.
He said no data had been lost due to the cyber attack, and
that the company would be able to resume operations "right away"
once the issues were solved.
Paul Tsui, managing director of one of Maersk's clients,
Hong Kong-based logistics company Janel Group, said in an email
sent to Reuters that Maersk's system was shut down and had not
been accessible for bookings since late yesterday evening.
Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgaard said the situation would not
be tenable for Maersk "for many days" and it could have a large
economic impact for the company depending on how soon it will be
up and running.
Maersk said operations at some APM Terminals' around the
world, including Los Angeles, were affected.
A spokeswoman for the Port in Barcelona said one of the two
big container terminals run by Maersk was affected. At the
Spanish port of Algeciras, operations at one of two terminals
run by APM Terminals has been down since Tuesday, a spokeswoman
said.
A Maersk-operated terminal at India's largest container port
JNPT, near Mumbai, has also been disrupted, the port said on
Wednesday.
The Port of New York & New Jersey said in a tweet on Tuesday
that APM's Terminal would be closed on Wednesday.
In Aarhus, the biggest container terminal in Maersk's home
country Denmark, APM Terminals was using alternative methods of
communication when loading and offloading vessels.
"We have found a solution where we work outside the Maersk
network," said Steen Davidsen, managing director at the
terminal, told Reuters.
"It's not quite so fast, but at least we can operate and
customers can be serviced," he said.
Two APM terminals in Rotterdam, Europe's busiest port, are
still out of commission. A spokesman said knock-on effects for
the port as a whole were minimal, with a slight delay in
operations.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen, Paul Day, Keith Wallis and Alexander
Cornwell; editing by Adrian Croft and Elaine Hardcastle)