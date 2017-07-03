FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Maersk brings all major IT systems back online after cyber attack
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 上午9点28分 / 1 天前

Maersk brings all major IT systems back online after cyber attack

2 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, July 3 (Reuters) - Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said it has restored its major applications, as it brings its IT systems back online after being hit by a major cyber attack last week.

"Today we can finally reopen our key applications," Maersk said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which handles one in seven containers shipped globally, said it expects to have all its 1500 applications fully functional within a week.

Maersk said on Friday it expected client-facing operations to return to normal by Monday and was resuming container deliveries at its major ports.

Maersk's port operator APM Terminals said on Sunday that all terminals had resumed operations and that it would continue to increase productivity and available services. The Maasvlakte II terminal in Rotterdam would be able to make import deliveries starting Monday, it said.

"We can, with great certainty, say that we have never experienced anything like this and therefore we are extremely excited to have achieved a milestone in the journey to be back fully online," Maersk said in the statement.

"We are humbled by the number of people who have offered their help, and the flexibility shown has been tremendous," it said.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below