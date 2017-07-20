FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Maersk applies new IT security systems after malware attack
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天内

Maersk applies new IT security systems after malware attack

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday its anti-virus software was not effective against a new type of malware that hit the Danish shipping giant last month, but said further protective measures have now been put in place.

"This virus attack was a previously unseen type of malware, and updates and patches applied to both the (Microsoft) Windows systems and our antivirus (program) were not an effective protection in this particular case," Maersk said in a statement.

"In response to this new type of malware, we have put in place different and further protective measures," it added.

Maersk also said that while operations and communications were significantly affected by the virus attack, it had seen no known data breach or data loss to third-parties. Neither had the virus spread between networks or across the Internet, it said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below