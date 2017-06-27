版本:
Metro says wholesale stores in Ukraine hit by cyber attack

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 27 Germany's Metro said on Tuesday its wholesale stores in the Ukraine have been hit by a cyber attack and the retailer was assessing the impact.

A major ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, the country's banks, Ukraine's international airport as well as global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk.

