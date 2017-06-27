Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
"I can confirm that our employees are experiencing difficulties in various geographies. We are investigating the issue," spokeswoman Heidi Hauer said on Tuesday.
Companies including shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and Russian oil producer Rosneft said their systems had been hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday.
* Linn Energy announces increase in share repurchase authorization to $200 million
* Stocks fall after U.S. healthcare bill delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates throughout, moves dateline from Bengaluru) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets fell after a delayed U.S. healthcare bill increased doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass economic stimulus measures.