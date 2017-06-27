版本:
Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack

ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.

"I can confirm that our employees are experiencing difficulties in various geographies. We are investigating the issue," spokeswoman Heidi Hauer said on Tuesday.

Companies including shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and Russian oil producer Rosneft said their systems had been hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
