1 天前
Mondelez says cyber-attack affected systems up and running
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上9点49分 / 1 天前

Mondelez says cyber-attack affected systems up and running

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the world's second-largest confectionary company, said on Thursday that most of its systems affected by the global cyber attack were up and running.

The owner of Cadbury chocolate said last month that employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether it was due to the cyberattack.

The company said on Thursday its shipping and invoicing was disrupted during the last four days of the second quarter. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

