WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re

FRANKFURT May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry
"ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance
industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on
Monday.
Munich Re, which insures against cyber risks as one of its
business lines, declined to provide figures on its exposure to
the latest WannaCry attack.
"Insurance can help companies cope with the consequences of
such attacks and contribute to prevention through risk
analysis," Munich Re said through a spokesman in an emailed
statement. "Insurance companies can make an important
contribution here."
"WannaCry is a well manageable event for the insurance
industry," Munich Re said.
Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to
catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that
disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and
schools.
