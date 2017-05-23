UPDATE 2-Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korea group behind ransomware attacks

(Adds details of evidence, earlier North Korean denial of
involvement)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO May 22 Cyber security firm
Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a
hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the
WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000
computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools
across the globe.
Symantec researchers said they had found multiple instances
of code that had been used both in the North Korea-linked
group's previous activity and in early versions of WannaCry.
In addition, the same Internet connection was used to
install an early version of WannaCry on two computers and to
communicate with a tool that destroyed files at Sony Pictures
Entertainment. The U.S. government and private companies have
accused North Korea in the 2014 Sony attack.
North Korea has routinely denied any such role. On Monday,
it called earlier reports that it might have been behind the
WannaCry attack "a dirty and despicable smear campaign."
Lazarus is the name many security companies have given to
the hacking group behind the Sony attack and others. By custom,
Symantec does not attribute cyber campaigns directly to
governments, but its researchers did not dispute the common
belief that Lazarus works for North Korea.
In a blog post, Symantec listed numerous links between
Lazarus and software the group had left behind after launching
an earlier, less virulent, version of the malware in February.
One was a variant of software used to wipe disks during the Sony
Pictures attack, while another tool used the same internet
addresses as two other pieces of malware linked to Lazarus.
At the same time, flaws in the WannaCry code, its wide
spread, and its demands for payment in the electronic bitcoin
before files are decrypted suggest that the hackers were not
working for North Korean government objectives in this case,
said Vikram Thakur, Symantec's security response technical
director.
"Our confidence is very high that this is the work of people
associated with the Lazarus Group, because they had to have
source code access," Thakur said in an interview.
But he added: "We don't think that this is an operation run
by a nation-state."
With WannaCry, Thakur said, Lazarus Group members could have
been moonlighting to make extra money, or they could have left
government service, or they could have been contractors without
direct obligations to serve only the government.
The most effective version of WannaCry spread by using a
flaw in Microsoft's Windows and a program that took advantage of
it that had been used by the U.S. National Security Agency,
officials said privately.
That program was among a batch leaked or stolen and then
dumped online by a group calling itself The Shadow Brokers, who
some in U.S. intelligence believe to be affiliated with Russia.
Analysts have been weighing in with various theories on the
identity of those behind WannaCry, and some early evidence had
pointed to North Korea. The Shadow Brokers endorsed that theory,
perhaps to take heat off their own government backers for the
disaster.
Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has said it had found
several similarities between the WannaCry malware from the
earlier attack and those used by Lazarus. But in an interview
last week, its Asia research director, Vitaly Kamluk, said it
was not conclusive evidence. "It's unusual," he said.
Beau Woods, deputy director of the Cyber Statecraft
Initiative at the Atlantic Council, said that the Korean
language used in some versions of the WannaCry ransom note was
not that of a native speaker, making a Lazarus connection
unlikely.
But Thakur said that some hackers deliberately obfuscate
their language to make tracing them harder. It is also possible
that the writer in question was a contractor in another country,
he said.
Thakur said a less likely scenario is that Lazarus' main aim
was to create chaos by distributing WannaCry.
If the hackers' main objective was to earn money on the
side, that would suggest an undisciplined hacking operation run
by North Korea, one that could be exploited and weakened by the
country's many foes.
"The intelligence community will probably take away from
this that there is a possibility of splinters in the Lazarus
Group, or members who are interested in filling their own
pockets, and that could help," Thakur said.
Lazarus has also been linked to attacks on banks using their
SWIFT messaging network. Last year, hackers stole $81 million
from Bangladesh's central bank. Symantec said malware used in
that attack was linked to Lazarus.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn, Dustin Volz, Jeremy Wagstaff and
Ju-Min Park; Editing by Chris Reese, Mary Milliken and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)