One company in Norway under ongoing ransomware attack -security authority

OSLO, June 27 A ransomware cyber attack is
taking place this afternoon in Norway and is affecting an
unnamed "international company", the Nordic country's national
security authority said on Tuesday.
A ransomware attack encrypts one's email and computer and
can only be unlocked if money is paid.
"We see there is a ransomware attack that is actually
ongoing. Only one international company has been affected in
Norway," said a spokeswoman for the authority, who declined to
name the firm.
"We have some extra resources to follow the situation
closely ... We assume it is similar to the attack on Maersk,"
she added.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)