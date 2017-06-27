French company St Gobain says has been victim of cyberattack

BRIEF-Alibaba said in talks to buy ZTE's software arm for cloud unit - Bloomberg
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.
"Along with other big companies, St Gobain has been the victim of a cyberattack. As a security measure and in order to protect our data, we have isolated our computer systems," said a company spokesman.
The spokesman added St Gobain was in the process of trying to fix the problem. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
PARIS, June 28 BNP Paribas' real estate unit took a hit from the global cyber attack that disrupted the computers of companies around the world on Tuesday, France's biggest bank said in a statement.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, June 27 Beyond a headline-grabbing 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine EU antitrust regulators have levelled against Google, the internet giant is likely to be shackled for years by Tuesday's precedent-setting decision defining the company as a monopoly.