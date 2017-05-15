For some ransomware victims, hard lessons

| SINGAPORE/HANOI
SINGAPORE/HANOI May 15 The WannaCry ransomware
worm that hobbled big institutions and businesses at the
weekend, including FedEx and Britain's National Health
Service, also indiscriminately caught many smaller
victims across Asia, from hoteliers to Chinese students.
When MediaOnline, a firm that operates digital displays in
Singapore shopping malls, noticed its displays were showing the
ransomware's pop-up window on Saturday, it sent engineers to two
malls, director Dennis So told Reuters.
The company's experience shows how the ransomware can
sometimes be beaten without victims having to pay the $300 or so
in bitcoin that hackers demand for a decryption key to unfreeze
their computers.
MediaOnline's So said only 12 computers were affected as the
network was isolated from both the firm's office network and
those of the company running the malls, and its tenants. By
replacing all the hard drives, reinstalling the operating system
and downloading all Microsoft Windows updates, the
computers were back up and running by early Monday, with So
saying "no money or bitcoin was paid to the hackers."
At some larger organisations, it took longer.
At Jakarta's Dharmais Hospital, Indonesia's biggest cancer
centre, up to 200 people packed waiting rooms after cyber
attacks hit scores of computers. By late Monday morning, some
visitors were still filling out forms manually, though the
hospital said 70 percent of its systems were back online.
The unknown hackers behind WannaCry don't appear so far to
have been well rewarded for their global blitz, with about
$50,000 worth of bitcoin transferred to the online wallets
listed in the recent and earlier versions of the malware,
according to bitcoin transaction tracker Elliptic Labs.
This may be partly because many of those infected, like
MediaOnline, chose to restore their computer data from back-ups
or by reinstalling the operating system. Others just held their
breath.
LOST WORK
Yang Lin, a journalism student at China's Zhejiang
University of Media and Communications, told Reuters she had
just finished revising her thesis late on Friday and was closing
Word on her desktop when all the Word icons blanked out, her
screen went black and the hackers' message appeared.
"I was connected to the university network. I didn't open
any link," she said. "I just cried. I was afraid to believe it,
but had to accept it."
Yang said she thought about paying the ransom to unfreeze
her computer, but gave up when she found out how much this would
cost. Via a chat platform she discovered many of her friends
faced the same problem.
She said she lost her literature review, foreign
translations and thesis proposal, as well as films she had made
over four years at college.
In Vietnam, hotel and restaurant manager Ngo Viet Yen said
he was given 24 hours to pay 5 bitcoins (worth around $9,000) to
save his files after his systems were infected on Friday. He
didn't pay, and reckons he's lost around $2,000, and possibly
more, as his staff revert to taking bookings, writing receipts
and managing stock manually.
He noted that copyright infringement is widespread in
Vietnam, and little is spent on system security.
"The number of computers updated to the latest version is
very low," he said. "And the server is rarely updated because
there will be more issues and it often slows the system. It's
like: you only build a cage after losing your cows."
Others found that even paying the ransom didn't guarantee
they'd get their data decrypted.
"We've seen some of our customers from the energy and health
services who made the payment did not receive the decryption key
in return," said Budiman Tsjin, senior technical consultant at
RSA, the security division of EMC Corp.
($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting and writing by Jeremy Wagstaff, with additional
reporting by Agustinus Da Costa in JAKARTA, Eric Auchard in
FRANKFURT, Masuyuki Kitano in SINGAPORE, Engen Tham and SHANGHAI
Newsroom, Jemima Kelly in LONDON and Mai Nguyen in HANOI;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)