New 'WannaCry' variant surfaces, stopped from harming computers -Check Point

May 15 A new variant of the WannaCry
"ransomware" attack surfaced on Monday, according to cyber
security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd,
which it said it had stopped from damaging computers by
activating a "kill switch" in the software.
The company discovered the new variant at about 7 a.m. New
York time on Monday (1100 GMT), as it was infecting computers at
a rate of about one per second, said Check Point researcher Maya
Horowitz.
The firm responded by setting up a server that initiated
what is called a kill switch built into the software, which
prevents it from encrypting data on infected machines or
spreading to other computers, she said.
Ransomware is illicit software that demands a "ransom" from
an infected user to regain control of their computer.
