British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman

LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.

A spokesman confirmed it had been affected without giving any further details. The company's website was not available.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
