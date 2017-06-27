British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman

LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been
hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face
major disruption.
A spokesman confirmed it had been affected without giving
any further details. The company's website was not available.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a
large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers and computer
systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring
Ukraine were also disrupted.
