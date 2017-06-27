版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 22:20 BJT

Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack

LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.

Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large scale cyber attack.

"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon as possible."

WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Grey.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐