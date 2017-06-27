Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack

LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that
computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by
a suspected cyber attack.
Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large
scale cyber attack.
"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a
suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the
situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon
as possible."
WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young &
Rubicam and Grey.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle)