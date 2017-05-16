UPDATE 1-Group linked to NSA spy leaks threatens sale of new tech secrets

(Adds details, quotes)
By Eric Auchard and Dustin Volz
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON May 16 A group that took
credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used
in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to
sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used
computers, software and phones.
Using trademark garbled English, the Shadow Brokers group
said in an online statement that, from June, it will begin
releasing software to anyone willing to pay for access to some
of the tech world's biggest commercial secrets.
In the blog post, the group said it was setting up a
"monthly data dump" and that it could offer tools to break into
web browsers, network routers, phone handsets, plus newer
exploits for Windows 10 and data stolen from central banks.
It said it was set to sell access to previously undisclosed
vulnerabilities, known as zero-days, that could be used to
attack Microsoft Corp's latest software system, Windows
10. The post did not identify other products by name.
It also threatened to dump data from banks using the SWIFT
international money transfer network and from Russian, Chinese,
Iranian or North Korean nuclear and missile programmes, without
providing further details.
"More details in June," it promised.
Shadow Brokers came to public attention last August when it
mounted an unsuccessful attempt to auction off a set of older
cyber-spying tools it said were stolen from the U.S. National
Security Agency.
The leaks, and the global WannaCry virus attack, have
renewed debate over how and when intelligence agencies should
disclose vulnerabilities used in cyber spying programs to so
that businesses and consumers can better defend themselves
against attacks.
"ShadowBrokers are back" tweeted Matthieu Suiche, a French
hacker and founder of the United Arab Emirates-based cyber
security firm Comae Technologies, who has studied the Shadow
Broker releases and believes the group has access to NSA files.
Hacking tools believed to belong to the NSA that were leaked
online last month were built into WannaCry ransomware -- also
known as WannaCrypt -- that swept the globe on Friday.
The attack stoked fears that the spy agency's powerful cyber
weapons could now be turned to criminal use, ratcheting up cyber
security threats to a whole new level.
The NSA has not commented on Shadow Brokers since the group
emerged last year, or the contents of past leaks. It has not
responded to repeated requests for comment about the ransomware
attack.
A spokeswoman for Microsoft said it was preparing a
response. Microsoft has connected previous exploits of its
products released by the mysterious Shadow Brokers group to
tools which were stolen from NSA cyber warfare operations.
