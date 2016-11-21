UPDATE 2-Hackers target ATMs across Europe as cyber threat grows

(Adds link to report from Group IB)
By Jim Finkle
Nov 21 Cyber criminals have remotely attacked
cash machines in more than a dozen countries across Europe this
year, using malicious software that forces machines to spit out
cash, according to Russian cyber security firm Group IB.
Diebold Nixdorf and NCR Corp, the world's two largest ATM
makers, said they were aware of the attacks and have been
working with customers to mitigate the threat. The newly
disclosed heists across Europe follow the hacking of ATMs in
Taiwan and Thailand that were widely reported over the summer.
Although cyber criminals have been attacking cash machines
for at least five years, the early campaigns mostly involved
small numbers of ATMs because hackers needed to have physical
access to cash out machines.
The recent heists in Europe and Asia were run from central,
remote command centers, enabling criminals to target large
numbers of machines in "smash and grab" operations that seek to
drain large amounts of cash before banks uncover the hacks.
"They are taking this to the next level in being able to
attack a large number of machines at once," said Nicholas
Billett, Diebold Nixdorf's senior director of core software and
ATM Security. "They know they will be caught fairly quickly, so
they stage it in such a way that they can get cash from as many
ATMs as they can before they get shut down."
Group IB declined to name banks that were "jackpotted," a
term used to describe forcing ATMs to spit out cash, but said
the victims were located in Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia,
Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania,
Russia, Spain, Britain and Malaysia.
Indeed, Dmitry Volkov, head of threat intelligence with
Group IB, told Reuters he expects more heists on ATMs.
MORE HEISTS EXPECTED
Hackers have moved from stealing payment card numbers and
online banking credentials to more lucrative hacks on bank
networks, giving them access not only to ATM machines, but also
to electronic payment networks.
A February attack on servers at Bangladesh's central bank
that controlled access to the SWIFT messaging system yielded
more than $81 million in one of the biggest digital heists on
record. Russian banks lost over $28 million in a series of
wire-fraud cases that were identified earlier this year.
"What we are seeing demonstrated is the new model of
organized crime," said Shane Shook, an independent security
consultant who helps banks and governments investigate cyber
attacks and reviewed Group IB's findings.
Diebold Nixdorf and NCR both said they had provided banks
with information on how to thwart the new types of attacks.
"We have been working actively with customers, including
those who have been impacted, as well as developing proactive
security solutions and strategies to help prevent and minimize
the impact of these attacks," said Owen Wild, NCR's global
marketing director for enterprise fraud and security.
Disclosure of the campaign follows two ATM hacks in July:
$2.5 million was stolen from Taiwan's First Bank and $350,000
from Thailand's state-run Government Savings Bank.
Hackers remotely infected ATMs at both banks, forcing them
to spit out cash that was collected by teams of "money mules,"
who authorities say traveled to Asia from Eastern Europe.
ONE CRIMINAL GROUP?
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier this month
sent a private alert to American banks, warning them to be on
the lookout for attacks on ATMs following the heists in Taiwan
and Thailand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment on the attacks in
Europe.
Group IB released a report describing its findings late on
Monday, saying it believed the attacks across Europe were
conducted by a single criminal group which it dubbed Cobalt. (www.group-ib.com/cobalt.html)
It named them after a security-testing tool known as Cobalt
Strike, which the perpetrators used in the heists to help them
move from computers in the bank network that were infected with
tainted emails to specialized servers that control ATMs.
Group IB believes that Cobalt is linked to a well-known
cyber crime gang dubbed Buhtrap, which stole 1.8 billion rubles
($28 million) from Russian banks from August 2015 to January
2016, because the two groups use similar tools and techniques.
Buhtrap stole money through fraudulent wire transfers, not
ATM jackpotting.
The ATM Security Association declined to comment on Group
IB's findings.
Members of the group, which works to improve ATM security,
include ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf as well as banks ABN
Amro, Bank of America Corp, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group and Wells Fargo & Co..
Representatives of Europol, which coordinates investigations
of cyber crimes across Europe, had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Additional reporting by
Anthony Deutsch in The Hague; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Bernadette Baum)