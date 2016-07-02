Illinois man agrees to plead guilty in celebrity hacking case

| LOS ANGELES, July 1
LOS ANGELES, July 1 An Illinois man accused of
breaking into the Apple iCloud and Gmail accounts of celebrities
to obtain their private photos and videos has agreed to plead
guilty to a felony computer hacking charge, prosecutors said on
Friday.
Edward Majerczyk, 28, facing up to five years in prison, is
the second man charged in a federal investigation into the leaks
of nude photos of several Hollywood actresses, including Oscar
winner Jennifer Lawrence, in September 2014.
According to a plea agreement signed by Majerczyk, he
illegally accessed Apple iCloud and Google Gmail
accounts belonging to more than 300 people, using an
email "phishing" ploy to obtain their user names and passwords.
Through this scheme, Majerczyk was able to access full
iCloud backups belonging to numerous victims, including at least
30 celebrities, many of whom reside in the Los Angeles area, the
plea agreement stated.
"Many of these backups contained sensitive and private
photographs and videos," it said.
Under his deal with federal prosecutors, Majerczyk, a
Chicago resident, will formally plead guilty in U.S. District
Court in Illinois to a felony violation of the Computer Fraud
and Abuse Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los
Angeles.
A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man, Ryan Collins, pleaded guilty
in March to the same offense in a case stemming from the same
investigation.
Like Collins, federal authorities said they had found no
evidence linking Majerczyk to actual public circulation of any
of the photos to which he gained access.
While no victims were named in court documents, the
investigation began after Lawrence and other celebrities,
including actresses Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union and model
Kate Upton, complained in interviews about having their private
photos end up publicly disseminated online.
It was not the first time celebrity nude photos obtained
through by computer intrusions led to a criminal prosecution.
A Florida man was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in prison
for hacking into email accounts of Scarlett Johansson, Mila
Kunis and Christina Aguilera to leak private information and
explicit photos. Pop star Taylor Swift said her Twitter and
Instagram accounts were hacked in January 2015.
More recently, a Bahamian man in New York pleaded guilty in
May to charges of hacking into celebrities' email accounts to
steal unreleased movies and television scripts. And a Filipino
man was charged last month in New Jersey with running a scheme
to hack into the bank and credit card accounts of celebrities.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bernard Orr)