UPDATE 1-Cyber attacks on Islamic State use tools others also have -U.S. defense chief

By Joseph Menn
SANTA CLARA May 11 Cyber attack techniques used
by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State could also be
used by other countries, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter
said on Wednesday.
Speaking in California, Carter told reporters that the
U.S.-led coalition used electronic techniques to disrupt and
degrade the jihadist force's ability to organize and said an
unspecified number of other countries could do the same in other
conflicts.
"These are not capabilities that only we have," Carter said
at a news conference at the Santa Clara headquarters of Intel
Corp's security wing. "That is why good, strong cyber
defenses are essential for us."
The remarks add more detail to a campaign that has only
recently been acknowledged. The conference was also attended by
the U.S. Secretaries of Homeland Security and Commerce.
The cabinet secretaries had gathered for a day-long
presidential security advisory board meeting that was the first
to be held in Silicon Valley since the group's inception more
than 35 years ago.
The officials used their remarks at the event to call for
greater cooperation between the government and private sector,
especially to confront rising cyber security threats.
Carter said he was expanding the Pentagon's technology
innovation unit by adding an office in Boston and hiring a
recruiter to attract tech company leaders to temporary military
jobs. The so-called Defense Innovation Unit Experimental was
formed to help get ideas and products from Silicon Valley into
the Defense Department quickly.
National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers told the
group that the government's largest intelligence workforce had
moved from almost exclusively defending Pentagon networks to
protecting the civilian government five years ago and was
increasingly assisting the Department of Homeland Security in
efforts to help safeguard private companies.
"The part that frustrates me is, why are we coming in after
the fact," as with the destructive hacking of Sony Pictures
Entertainment, a unit of Sony Corp, instead of acting
earlier on information gathered about attacks in the works,
Rogers said.
Tensions between U.S. technology companies and the
government continue to flare over President Barack Obama's call
for encryption that can be pierced at the government's request.
The three cabinet secretaries stood behind the call for
flexible encryption during the press conference. The National
Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee did not address
the subject during its public sessions at Intel on Wednesday.
Tech and security company officials and prominent venture
capitalists said at the meeting they hoped the government would
continue to hasten the adoption of private-sector innovation in
such areas as robotics and machine learning and the officials
said that they would.
White House cyber security policy coordinator Michael Daniel
said cooperation was critical to avoid the massive economic,
social and intelligence benefit of the Internet for the West
becoming a liability.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in Santa Clara; Editing by Richard
Chang)