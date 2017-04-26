GE fixes bug in power software as researchers warn of grid hacks

April 26 General Electric Co said on
Wednesday it is fixing a bug in equipment used in electric power
systems after three New York University researchers said they
identified a vulnerability that could be exploited to shut down
parts of the electric grid.
"GE has been in contact with the researchers and are working
with them to address this issue," company spokeswoman Annette
Busateri said in an emailed statement. "We have been in the
process of issuing notifications and providing product upgrades
to our affected customer base on available firmware updates to
address this issue."
