20 小时前
UPDATE 1-HBO conducts forensic review to understand scope of hack
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
2017年8月2日 / 晚上10点23分 / 20 小时前

UPDATE 1-HBO conducts forensic review to understand scope of hack

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from HBO chief's emails to staff)

By Jessica Toonkel

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HBO's chief said on Wednesday that the company is conducting a forensic review of its computer systems to better understand the scope of a cyber attack that surfaced over the weekend.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked online a script or treatment for an upcoming episode of the network's popular series "Game of Thrones," along with yet-to-be-broadcast episodes of the series "Ballers" and "Room 104."

The hack comes at a sensitive time for HBO, as its parent Time Warner Inc is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc in an $85.4 billion deal announced in October.

An HBO spokesman declined to discuss details of the hack.

Chairman Richard Plepler told employees in a Monday email seen by Reuters that the hackers had stolen "proprietary information," including some programming.

In his note on Wednesday, he said that some employees had expressed concern about the email system.

"At this time, we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing," he said.

Plepler's note said that HBO would hire an outside firm to provide credit monitoring for employees, but did not explain why. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Anjali Athavaley and Lisa Richwine; Writing by Jim Finkle; Editing by Sandra Maler and Phil Berlowitz)

