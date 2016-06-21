Bangladesh c.bank officials to meet New York Fed over stolen funds

| DHAKA, June 21
DHAKA, June 21 Bangladesh central bank officials
will hold a meeting with the New York Federal Reserve next month
to try and speed up efforts to recover $81 million stolen by
hackers from its account at the Fed, officials in Dhaka said.
More than four months after the hackers broke into the
computer systems of Bangladesh Bank and transferred money into
bank accounts in Philippines using the SWIFT payment network,
there is no breakthrough yet in investigations.
Most of the money has disappeared into casinos in the
Philippines and remains missing.
While the criminal investigation has made slow progress,
Bangladesh Bank has focused on getting back the money, leaning
on the New York Fed and the Philippines central bank for help.
Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Mohammad Razee Hassan, who
heads its financial intelligence unit, will meet Fed officials
in New York on July 15, two officials at the bank in Dhaka said.
Both said the talks follow a meeting in Basel in Switzerland
in May where the heads of the Bangladesh central bank, the New
York Fed and representatives from SWIFT agreed to help
Bangladesh Bank get back its money.
One official involved in the preparations for the meeting
said on Tuesday they would also be discussing future
arrangements on the central bank's deposits held in New York.
"Its a follow-up meeting for recovery of funds. But there
are other things as well. Fed is holding our account. We are
their customers, there are things we need to discuss," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, citing bank
rules.
The official said he was not sure if SWIFT would be part of
the meeting. SWIFT had no immediate comment to make.
Bangladesh police investigators have said that SWIFT
technicians introduced security loopholes when connecting the
messaging network to Bangladesh's first real-time gross
settlement (RTGS) system late last year.
SWIFT, a cooperative owned by 3,000 financial institutions,
has rejected those allegations and said its messaging platform
was not breached in the Bangladesh hack.
(Additional reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)