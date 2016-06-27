Bangladesh c. bank ends FireEye investigation into cyber heist

DHAKA, June 27 Bangladesh's central bank has
ended a contract with U.S. cyber security firm FireEye
to investigate February's online theft of $81 million, turning
down a proposal to extend the agreement, a senior official said
on Monday.
More than four months after hackers broke into the computer
systems of Bangladesh Bank and transferred money from its
account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, investigators
in Bangladesh and the United States are still trying to identify
them.
FireEye's Mandiant division had asked for 570 hours of
additional work to complete its investigation into the biggest
cyber heist in history, sources at the bank had said earlier.
Last week, the board of Bangladesh Bank met and ratified an
earlier decision not to extend Mandiant's contract, Jamaluddin
Ahmed, a director of the central bank, told Reuters on Monday.
"It was a unanimous decision," he said, adding the central
bank had decided to take steps on its own to improve the
security of its computer systems.
Sources at the bank told Reuters last week that Mandiant's
high price-tag was one of the factors to end the contract with
the U.S. security firm.
The sources said Mandiant had been paid about $280,000 for
about 700 hours of work.
A spokesman for Mandiant said it had provided Bangladesh
Bank and the global financial community extensive data on the
attack.
"(We) will continue to support law enforcement and the
industry past the close of our engagement," the spokesman said,
adding that the company's pricing and duration of investigation
was unique in each case.
The Bangladesh bank sources said the bank may still engage
external experts to advise it on cyber security after drawing up
new terms of reference. There was no decision on that at
Thursday's meeting, Ahmed said.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir, additional reporting by Jeremy
Wagstaff in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)