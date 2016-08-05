Bangladesh team in Manila says close to recovering only fraction of heist money

| MANILA
MANILA Aug 5 A Bangladesh central bank team
visiting Manila to recover $81 million stolen from its account
in New York said it was close to getting back $15 million of the
loot frozen by the Philippines, but first has to prove ownership
of the cash to its hosts.
Unknown cyber criminals tried to steal nearly $1 billion
from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York in February, and succeeded in transferring $81 million
to four accounts at Manila's Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
, which was then laundered through the city's casinos,
according to investigators.
Only about $18 million, including around $2.7 million frozen
by the Philippines' casino regulator, has been accounted for.
The Philippines' Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked the
Bangladesh Bank delegation to file a legal document staking its
claim to $15 million of that, but the casino money will have to
be pursued separately, said two sources close to the visiting
team.
"We are in the final stages of recovering the $15 million,
but for the rest we hope a (Philippines) senate hearing on the
issue resumes so that we can get to know more details about the
case," said John Gomes, Bangladesh's ambassador to the
Philippines, who is helping the bank representatives on a
four-day visit to Manila ending Friday.
The last Philippines Senate hearing into the heist ended in
May as a new government came to power under President Rodrigo
Duterte. No date has been announced for a resumption.
Bangladeshi officials say the money was able to disappear
into the casino industry in the Philippines because of systemic
failures at RCBC, not just individual error by some of its
officers.
RCBC's then president Lorenzo Tan told a Senate hearing in
March that the incident was "some judgment error from the people
on the ground".
The Bangladeshi delegation consists of Debaprosad Debnath
and Abdul Rab from Bangladesh Bank's financial intelligence
unit, and Bangladesh Bank lawyer Ajmalul Hossain. They have
already met the DoJ and officials from the anti-money-laundering
council in Manila, and will be seeing central bank officials on
Friday.
The team has prepared an affidavit citing a letter by the
New York Fed to the Philippines' central bank, in which the Fed
said the money was stolen from Bangladesh Bank's account. The
affidavit will be given to the DoJ to file with a court, the
sources said.
Gomes told Reuters late on Thursday he hoped the $15 million
would be returned in a month. He will hold a press conference on
the issue later on Friday.
PROVE IT
Ricardo J. Paras III, chief state counsel of the DoJ, told
Reuters that it has already drafted court documents to begin
recovery of the $15 million, but it was important for Bangladesh
to prove it is their money.
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), a
government body that regulates casinos in the country, has
promised to cooperate with Bangladesh Bank to help it recover
the $2.7 million it has frozen, Gomes said.
"The money is with Solaire (Resort and Casino)," PAGCOR
President Alfredo Lim told Reuters. "It will put us in a bad
light if the money is not immediately released to them."
Solaire, operated by Bloomberry Resorts Corp, has
said about $29 million of the funds came to the casino and most
was transferred to the accounts of two junket operators.
Solaire did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Bangladeshi sources said they were writing to President
Duterte, whom Gomes has already met, formally seeking his help
to recover all of the stolen money.
Duterte spokesman Ernesto Abella said Bangladesh Bank should
reach out to the president soon.
"The fight against drugs takes priority over all, but this
does not mean to say that (Duterte) ignores (other things),"
Abella said.
The sources said Bangladesh Bank would take RCBC to court if
these efforts fail to bear fruit.
It is relying on internal RCBC documents to buttress its
assertion that the bank's Jupiter Street branch in Manila
ignored suspicions raised by some RCBC officials when the money
was first remitted to the accounts on Feb. 5, and then delayed
acting on requests from RCBC's head office to freeze the funds
on Feb. 9.
RCBC said in a statement to Reuters: "Bangladesh should
finish its own investigation to determine who the culprits were
before concluding the theft was an outside job, without fault on
their part."
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Karena Lema and Neil Jerome
Morales in MANILA; Editing by Will Waterman)