U.S. banks push SWIFT to boost security after hacks -Bloomberg

May 17 Major U.S. banks are pushing the SWIFT
messaging network to boost security following cyber attacks in
Bangladesh and Vietnam involving fraudulent transfer requests,
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Some U.S. banks want to discuss with SWIFT whether it
responded quickly enough to the breaches and if it should help
banks better secure their systems, Bloomberg cited one
unidentified source as saying.
Some U.S. banks expect SWIFT to come up with a technological
solution to reduce the risk of further attacks, the report cited
a second unidentified source as saying.
SWIFT codes for at least seven international banks were
written into malware used in an attack that Vietnam's Tien Phong
Bank disclosed over the weekend, Bloomberg reported, citing a
private report published by BAE Systems PLC.
The malware was configured to hide transaction messages
involving those banks, Bloomberg reported. It said they included
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, UniCredit SpA,
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, United
Overseas Bank Ltd of Singapore, South Korea's Kookmin
Bank, and Japan's Mizuho Bank Ltd.
The revelations that such banks were mentioned in the code
raised concerns of global lenders because they show that the
attackers were not focusing solely on small banks in developing
nations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with several
banks in the U.S. and Europe.
