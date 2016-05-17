UPDATE 1-U.S. banks scrutinize SWIFT security after hacks -reports

(Adds J.P. Morgan reduced some employees' access to SWIFT,
according to Wall Street Journal)
May 17 Major U.S. banks are scrutinizing
security of the SWIFT messaging network following cyber attacks
in Bangladesh and Vietnam involving fraudulent transfer
requests, according to media reports on Tuesday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has limited SWIFT access to some
employees amid questions about the breaches at two Asian banks,
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The actions are not tied to a specific concern about
JPMorgan's vulnerability to SWIFT, but are part of its policy to
review user access to certain systems following news of a
security threat, The Wall Street Journal said, citing a person
familiar with the bank.
Representatives with JPMorgan could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Brussels-based SWIFT is a cooperative owned by some 3,000
global financial institutions.
Separately, Bloomberg News reported that major U.S. banks
want SWIFT to boost security in the wake of the attacks, which
involved fraudulent transfer requests sent over SWIFT's private
bank messaging system.
Some U.S. banks want to discuss with SWIFT whether it
responded quickly enough to the breaches and if it should help
banks better secure their systems, Bloomberg cited one
unidentified source as saying.
Some U.S. banks expect SWIFT to come up with a technological
solution to reduce the risk of further attacks, the report cited
a second unidentified source as saying.
SWIFT codes for at least seven international banks were
written into malware used in an attack that Vietnam's Tien Phong
Bank disclosed over the weekend, Bloomberg reported, citing a
private report published by BAE Systems PLC.
The malware was configured to hide transaction messages
involving those banks, Bloomberg reported. It said they included
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, UniCredit SpA,
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, United
Overseas Bank Ltd of Singapore, South Korea's Kookmin
Bank and Japan's Mizuho Bank Ltd.
The revelations that such banks were mentioned in the code
raised concerns of global lenders because they show that the
attackers were not focusing solely on small banks in developing
nations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with several
banks in the U.S. and Europe.
A SWIFT spokeswoman declined comment on both reports.
