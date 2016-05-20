UPDATE 2-SWIFT tells banks to share information on hacks

(Adds comment from American Bankers Association)
service SWIFT told clients on Friday to share information on
attacks on the system to help prevent hacking, after criminals
used SWIFT messages to steal $81 million from the Bangladesh
central bank.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Wells Fargo
, Ecuador's Banco del Austro (BDA) and Citibank,
whose managing director, Franchise Risk & Strategy, Yawar Shah,
is SWIFT's chairman, did not inform SWIFT of an attack last year
in which more than $12 million was stolen from BDA.
The banks and Shah all declined to comment on why they did
not inform SWIFT.
Banks use secure SWIFT messages for issuing payment
instructions to each other. The network is considered the
backbone of international finance but faith in its security has
been rocked by the theft from Bank Bangladesh's account at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
SWIFT said in a communication to users on Friday that they
should "immediately inform SWIFT of any suspected fraudulent use
of their institution's SWIFT connectivity or related to SWIFT
products and services."
SWIFT spokeswoman Natasha de Teran said banks whose SWIFT
systems had been hacked should inform SWIFT. She said she was
unable to say whether banks, such as Wells Fargo, that received
messages they later discovered were fraudulent, should inform
SWIFT.
SWIFT has a role to play in educating its members about
cyber threats, said Doug Johnson, senior risk adviser at the
American Bankers Association, noting there were disparate levels
of security across financial institutions globally. The ABA is a
powerful lobby group for the U.S. banking industry.
"This is a teachable moment for everybody who uses the SWIFT
system to recognize that there is an effort by criminals
underway to compromise the end points of companies using that
system," Johnson said in a statement to Reuters after SWIFT
communicated to its users on Friday.
SWIFT is especially concerned about the use of malware to
access interfaces with the SWIFT network. The Belgium-based
co-operative, which is owned by its user banks, said it needed
technical information from systems which have been compromised
with malware to better understand the risks of attack.
Malware was used in the hacks on Bank Bangladesh in February
and in the BDA case in January 2015.
"It is essential that you share critical security
information related to SWIFT with us, "SWIFT said.
SWIFT told clients it would notify them as soon as possible
of cases where malware had been used to attack systems "so that
you can better target your preventative and detective efforts".
SWIFT did not inform clients about the BDA theft because it
was unaware of it, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
