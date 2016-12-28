UPDATE 4-U.S. accuses Chinese citizens of hacking law firms, insider trading

(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 27 Three Chinese citizens have
been criminally charged in the United States with trading on
confidential corporate information obtained by hacking into
networks and servers of law firms working on mergers, U.S.
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Iat Hong of Macau, Bo Zheng of Changsha, China, and Chin
Hung of Macau were charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan
federal court with conspiracy, insider trading, wire fraud and
computer intrusion.
Prosecutors said the men made more than $4 million by
placing trades in at least five company stocks based on inside
information from unnamed law firms, including about deals
involving Intel Corp and Pitney Bowes Inc.
The men listed themselves in brokerage records as working at
information technology companies, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said in a related civil lawsuit.
Hong, 26, was arrested on Sunday in Hong Kong, while Hung,
50, and Zheng, 30, are not in custody, prosecutors said. Defense
lawyers could not be immediately identified.
The case is the latest U.S. insider trading prosecution to
involve hacking, and follows warnings by U.S. officials that law
firms could become prime targets for hackers.
"This case of cyber meets securities fraud should serve as a
wake-up call for law firms around the world: you are and will be
targets of cyber hacking, because you have information valuable
to would-be criminals," U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan
said.
Prosecutors said that beginning in April 2014, the trio
obtained inside information by hacking two U.S. law firms and
targeting the email accounts of law firm partners working on
mergers and acquisitions.
Prosecutors did not identify the two law firms, or five
others they said the defendants targeted.
But one matched the description of New York-based Cravath,
Swaine & Moore LLP, which represented Pitney Bowes in its 2015
acquisition of Borderfree Inc, one of the mergers in question.
The indictment said that by using a law firm employee's
credentials, the defendants installed malware on the firm's
servers to access emails from lawyers, including a partner
responsible for the Pitney deal.
Cravath declined to comment. In March, Cravath confirmed
discovering a "limited breach" of its systems in 2015.
Prosecutors also accused the defendants of trading on
information stolen from a law firm representing Intel on the
chipmaker's acquisition of Altera Inc in 2015.
Intel's merger counsel on the deal was New York-based Weil,
Gotshal & Manges LLP. The law firm declined to comment.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying said she was aware of the reports about the case but
knew nothing about it.
The case is U.S. v. Hong et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-360.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Richard
Chang)