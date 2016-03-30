Chubb adds cyber bullying coverage to U.S. home insurance policies

| March 30
March 30 Insurer Chubb Ltd said on
Wednesday it has added coverage to help U.S. victims of cyber
bullying pay for costs, including mental health treatment, legal
expenses and lost wages.
The company said it added $60,000 of cyber bullying coverage
to its U.S. Masterpiece Family Protection policy, a $70-a-year
add-on. The insurance already covers threats including stalking,
carjacking, home invasion, air rage, hijacking and child
abduction.
Chubb added the coverage amid unprecedented public awareness
of cyber bullying. Last year an article in the medical journal
JAMA Pediatrics reported that about a quarter of U.S.
adolescents had experienced cyber bullying through social media,
(reut.rs/1MBu3cS)
Chubb said the new coverage will pay for expenses resulting
from "harassment and intimidation" over personal computers,
telephones or mobile devices.
Covered costs include psychiatric care, temporary relocation
services, education expenses, public relations services and
cyber security consulting.
The policy kicks in when cyber bullying results in wrongful
termination, false arrest, wrongful discipline at a school or a
diagnosis of debilitating shock, mental anguish or mental
injury.
The coverage is currently available in Colorado, Illinois,
Indiana and Wisconsin and will soon be rolled out to additional
states, Chubb said.
Chubb said it believes it is the first company to offer such
policies. It launched them in December in the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Dan Grebler)