Firewall pioneer Kramer bets on shift to cloud security

* Kramer raises $20 mln for cloud security firm Cato
Networks
* Remains largest shareholder in California-based Imperva
* Co-founded firewall pioneer Check Point in 1993
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 10 Check Point Software
Technologies co-founder Shlomo Kramer, a pioneer of efforts to
protect businesses from cyber attacks, is betting on security in
the cloud as the sector's next big development.
Moving network protection to the cloud could ultimately
replace the very firewalls developed by Check Point and
eliminate the need for costly appliances, consisting of hardware
and software, that are a $50 billion market, Kramer said.
After leaving Check Point in 1998, Kramer has used
his fortune to establish and finance an array of start-ups and
helped to set up California-based Imperva in 2002.
Imperva taps into a shift away from perimeter defences such
as firewalls to secure data and web applications by detecting
and preventing attacks before they reach inside an organisation.
Now in a further evolution, the former member of the Israeli
army's elite 8200 technology unit is launching Cato Networks
with former Imperva colleague Gur Shatz.
Cato's software connects the elements of an enterprise's
network -- branch locations, mobile users and data centres --
into an encrypted network in the cloud.
"Business today is very fluid; it's not being done from a
single location but from everywhere," the Tel Aviv-based Kramer,
49, told Reuters.
"Traditional network perimeter security was implemented
using appliances, which are very location-bound."
WORK TO DO
Today a retailer with thousands of branches has to place a
stack of appliances in each store that are connected to
headquarters, or relay store traffic to headquarters before
connecting to the cloud. With Cato, the stores connect to the
cloud directly for Internet access.
Cato's technology is a departure from Check Point and
Imperva, which are based on the appliances Cato seeks to
replace. Kramer believes the simplicity and cost savings of
cloud technology will win over businesses.
David Cowan, a partner at venture capital firm Bessemer
Venture Partners in California, said the technology was
"ambitious, difficult but interesting". He has not put any money
into the company.
"You're not going to see big companies just moving their
critical traffic over this hodgepodge network that they will
knit together," Cowan said. "That's not to say they won't over
time build something resilient."
What differentiates Cato from other cloud companies is that
customers are being asked to move all their traffic on to the
cloud. California's Zscaler, Cowan noted, carries mobile device
traffic on its cloud.
Cato raised $20 million in financing led by U.S. Venture
Partners and Aspect Ventures and expects to launch in the third
quarter. Kramer, who invested $4 million, forecast sales "in the
millions of dollars" in the first year.
FALLING SHARES
Kramer has an enviable track record. Check Point is now
Israel's largest tech company with a market cap of $14 billion
and sales of $1.6 billion.
Kramer has sold his stake in Check Point, which last year
bought two security companies in which he invested.
A deep sea diving and photography enthusiast, Kramer
returned to Israel from California over a year ago and is
married for the second time with five children.
The launch of Cato comes when many cybertech shares,
including Imperva, have taken a hit on concerns over their
valuations. Some expect industry consolidation in the next few
years.
Kramer doesn't believe there's a bubble, though he admits
many of the start-ups may not survive. In 2015 alone 78 Israeli
cyber firms raised a record $540 million and there are 430
companies operating in the sector, of which only 19 are public,
according to the Israel Venture Capital Research Centre.
Kramer says the threat from cyber attacks has become more
sinister and challenging.
"The security industry is facing a great challenge due to
the changing threat landscape. Ten years ago networks faced
generic broad attacks by kids," he said, noting the growing
sophistication of attackers.
"Today, it's nation state attacks on critical infrastructure
and organised crime attacks on financial assets. This requires
much more sophistication," he said.
