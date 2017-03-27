REFILE-Israeli companies to set up Latin American cyber defence centre

(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
JERUSALEM, March 27 A group of Israeli companies
led by state-owned defence contractor Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) has won a deal worth tens of
millions of dollars to establish a national cyber centre in an
unnamed Latin American country.
The group will provide risk evaluation and establish an
advanced monitor and defence centre against cyber-attacks, an
information-sharing infrastructure, and a cyber-training
program, IAI said on Monday.
IAI unit Elta Systems will oversee the project's
implementation and will be joined by Check Point Software
Technologies, CyberArk, Verint,
Bynet, ECI, CyberX, ClearSky, BGProtect and Safebreach.
"In light of cyber threats targeting nations and states, we
are seeing a growing demand by countries to protect themselves
with a holistic cyber infrastructure," said Check Point
President Amnon Bar-Lev.
