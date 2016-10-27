Florida man pleads guilty in case linked to JPMorgan hacking probe

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 A Florida man pleaded guilty on
Thursday to obstructing a regulatory examination of a credit
union linked to an illegal bitcoin exchange owned by an Israeli
accused of being behind hacking attacks on companies including
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Michael Murgio, 66, admitted in Manhattan federal court he
drafted a letter in 2014 with a false statement that was sent to
the National Credit Union Administration during an examination
of the New Jersey-based credit union.
"When I did this, I knew what I was doing was wrong," Murgio
said.
Under a plea deal, Murgio, a former member of the Palm Beach
County School Board, agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of
16 months or less. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27.
Murgio was indicted in April, becoming one of eight people
to face charges following an investigation connected to a data
breach that JPMorgan disclosed in 2014 involving records for
more than 83 million accounts.
Among those charged was his son, Anthony Murgio, who
prosecutors say operated Coin.mx, an unlicensed bitcoin exchange
owned by Gery Shalon, an Israeli accused of orchestrating a
massive hacking scheme involving JPMorgan and other companies.
Prosecutors contend Shalon along with another Israeli, Ziv
Orenstein, and an American, Joshua Samuel Aaron, ran a criminal
enterprise that hacked into a dozen companies' networks,
stealing the personal information of over 100 million customers.
While the Murgios were not accused of roles in the hacking
offenses, prosecutors said they committed crimes linked to the
operation of Coin.mx, which exchanged millions of dollars of the
virtual currency bitcoin for customers.
Prosecutors said that beginning in 2013, Anthony Murgio
operated Coin.mx, with the assistance of others including
Florida resident Yuri Lebedev.
To evade scrutiny of Coin.mx, they acquired control in 2014
of the now-defunct Helping Other People Excel Federal Credit
Union of Jackson, New Jersey, by paying $150,000 in bribes to
its chairman, pastor Trevon Gross, an indictment said.
Michael Murgio's guilty plea was the second in the case.
Jose Freundt, another Florida resident who according to his
lawyers worked for Coin.mx briefly, pleaded guilty to various
charges on Oct. 13 and agreed to cooperate with authorities.
Anthony Murgio, Lebedev and Gross have pleaded not guilty.
They are scheduled to face trial in February.
Shalon and Orenstein pleaded not guilty following their
extradition from Israel in June. Aaron is currently in
Russia.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
