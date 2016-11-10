U.S. charges Florida man in case linked to JPMorgan hacking probe

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 A Florida man is the latest
individual to face criminal charges in connection with what U.S.
prosecutors say was an illegal bitcoin exchange owned by an
Israeli accused of being behind hacking attacks on companies
including JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ricardo Hill, 38, was arrested last month in Florida and
charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in
Manhattan with conspiring to operate an unlicensed money
transmitting business.
A federal magistrate granted Hill's release on Thursday on a
$75,000 bond following a court appearance in Manhattan, court
records show. A lawyer for Hill declined to comment.
Hill, a resident of Brandon, Florida, is one of nine people
to face charges following an investigation connected to a data
breach that JPMorgan disclosed in 2014 involving records for
more than 83 million accounts.
According to court papers, the charges stemmed from Hill's
employment as a finance support manager and business development
consultant for an unlicensed bitcoin exchange called Coin.mx.
Prosecutors have said Coin.mx was operated by another
Florida man, Anthony Murgio, and owned by Gery Shalon, an
Israeli accused of orchestrating a massive hacking scheme
involving JPMorgan and other companies.
Prosecutors contend Shalon along with another Israeli, Ziv
Orenstein, and an American, Joshua Samuel Aaron, ran a criminal
enterprise that hacked into a dozen companies' networks,
stealing the personal information of over 100 million customers.
While Hill and Murgio were not accused of roles in the
hacking offenses, prosecutors said they committed crimes linked
to the operation of Coin.mx, which exchanged millions of dollars
of the virtual currency bitcoin for customers.
The complaint against Hill said that he and others profited
from numerous bitcoin transactions conducted on behalf of
victims of schemes involving ransomware, which locks up computer
systems and then demands payments to remove the restriction.
To date, two individuals have pleaded guilty in connection
with the Coin.mx case. Murgio and two other men have pleaded not
guilty and are scheduled to face trial in February.
Shalon and Orenstein pleaded not guilty following their
extradition from Israel in June. Aaron is currently in Russia.
The case is U.S. v. Hill, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-mj-6437.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)